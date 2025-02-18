Back to top

Countdown to CarGurus (CARG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $230.37 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CarGurus metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Marketplace' should arrive at $211.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Wholesale' to come in at $10.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -52.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product' stands at $9.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -51.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Paying Dealers - Total' reaching 31,934. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30,935 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Paying Dealers - U.S' of 24,678. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24,318 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Paying Dealers - International' to reach 7,222. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,617.

Shares of CarGurus have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


