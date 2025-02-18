We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Eni Expands in Mediterranean With Cyprus Block 6 Gas Deal
Eni SpA (E - Free Report) , the Italian energy giant, has signed an agreement with Egypt and Cyprus for the development and export of gas from Cyprus’ Block 6 through Egypt’s existing infrastructure. The deal, signed in Cairo on Feb. 17, marks a significant step toward establishing an Eastern Mediterranean gas hub.
The agreement, signed by Egypt’s minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi, Cyprus’ minister of Energy George Papanastasiou, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, and TotalEnergies, outlined a framework for the rapid development of the Cronos gas discovery offshore Cyprus. The gas will be transported to Egypt’s Zohr facilities, processed, and then liquefied at the Damietta LNG plant for export to European markets.
Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides presided over the signing ceremony, which took place at the Egypt Energy Show.
Discovered in 2022 and appraised in 2024, Cronos holds more than 3 trillion cubic feet of gas in place. Block 6 also includes additional resources under exploration, such as the Zeus discovery. Eni operates Block 6 with a 50% stake, along with interests in Blocks 7, 8 and 11.
Eni has been operating in Egypt since 1954 and remains the country's leading oil and gas producer, with equity production of approximately 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024. The company’s existing infrastructure, including its 50% stake in the Damietta LNG plant, positions it as a key player in the region’s growing energy trade.
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi highlighted the agreement's role in strengthening energy security and market competitiveness, noting that Egypt’s existing infrastructure is crucial for regional developments.
The deal cements Egypt and Cyprus’ roles in the Eastern Mediterranean energy landscape, reinforcing the region’s growing significance in global gas supply. With Europe seeking diversified energy sources, the development of Cyprus’ Block 6 could further enhance the Mediterranean’s position as a strategic energy corridor.
