Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Alger Capital Appreciation I-2(ALVOX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. ALVOX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ALVOX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.91%.
Bridgeway Small Cap Value N(BRSVX - Free Report) : 0.88% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. BRSVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 17.53% over the last five years, BRSVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
DFA US Small Cap Institutional(DFSTX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.27%. Management fee: 0.25%. Five year annual return: 12.19%. DFSTX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.