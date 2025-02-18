We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Linde's Q4 Earnings Top on Promising Americas Business Unit
Linde plc’s (LIN - Free Report) shares have gained 1.5% since reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 6.
The leading industrial gas producer’s adjusted earnings were $3.97 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $3.59.
Total quarterly revenues of $8.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.36 billion and declined from the year-ago quarter’s $8.30 billion.
Strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher pricing and volumes from the Americas segment.
LIN’s Americas Segment
The Americas business unit represents LIN’s operational activities associated with industrial gases in 20 countries, comprising the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. In the December quarter, the business segment generated 46.4% of the total operating profit.
Linde’s fourth-quarter operating profit in the Americas segment was up almost 7% year over year to $1.15 billion. Revenues from the segment came at $3.6 billion, increasing a mere 0.7%.
Overall, an uptick in pricing and volumes aided the segment. To view our detailed earnings blog: LIN's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Americas Pricing, Revenues Miss. Currently, Linde carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
