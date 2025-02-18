Back to top

Linde's Q4 Earnings Top on Promising Americas Business Unit

Linde plc’s (LIN - Free Report) shares have gained 1.5% since reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 6.

The leading industrial gas producer’s adjusted earnings were $3.97 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $3.59.

Total quarterly revenues of $8.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.36 billion and declined from the year-ago quarter’s $8.30 billion.

Strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher pricing and volumes from the Americas segment.

LIN’s Americas Segment

The Americas business unit represents LIN’s operational activities associated with industrial gases in 20 countries, comprising the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. In the December quarter, the business segment generated 46.4% of the total operating profit. 

Linde’s fourth-quarter operating profit in the Americas segment was up almost 7% year over year to $1.15 billion. Revenues from the segment came at $3.6 billion, increasing a mere 0.7%.

Overall, an uptick in pricing and volumes aided the segment. To view our detailed earnings blog: LIN's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Americas Pricing, Revenues Miss. Currently, Linde carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Other Players at a Glance

Ecolab Inc.(ECL - Free Report) , Element Solutions Inc. (ESI - Free Report) and Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM - Free Report) are three companies belonging to the basic material sector. Ecolab beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter. Element Solutions and Perimeter Solutions are yet to report earnings.


