Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tri Pointe (TPH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tri Pointe Homes (TPH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.22 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of +1.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New homes delivered: 1,748 compared to the 1,713 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net new home orders: 940 versus 1,140 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Selling communities at end of period: 145 versus 138 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average sales price in backlog: $768 versus $724.47 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average sales price of homes delivered: $699 versus $706.54 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Backlog (estimated dollar value): $1.16 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog (homes): 1,517 versus 1,753 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue: $1.22 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
  • Total revenues- Financial Service: $22.38 million versus $18.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.9% change.
  • Total revenues- Homebuilding: $1.23 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
  • Income before income taxes- Financial services: $8.37 million compared to the $9.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tri Pointe here>>>

Shares of Tri Pointe have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

