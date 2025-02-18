Back to top

UFP Industries (UFPI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.46 billion, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UFP Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Retail: $524.59 million versus $480.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Construction: $486.78 million compared to the $488.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Packaging: $375.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $374.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.
Shares of UFP Industries have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

