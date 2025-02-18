Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Genuine Parts (GPC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) reported $5.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $2.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69 billion, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Automotive: $3.70 billion versus $3.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $2.10 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $260.94 million compared to the $245.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Automotive: $227.89 million versus $234.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Genuine Parts have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

