Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Huntsman (HUN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -108.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Volume - Polyurethanes: 9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes: -1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.
  • Total - Polyurethanes: 8% versus 8.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Performance Products: -11% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Performance Products: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.2%.
  • Exchange Rate - Advanced Materials: 0% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Volume - Advanced Materials: 6% versus 0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials: -5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.9%.
  • Revenues- Polyurethanes: $970 million versus $958.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Revenues- Advanced Materials: $254 million versus $254.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Performance Products: $239 million versus $256.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$11 million versus $6.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +266.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Huntsman here>>>

Shares of Huntsman have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Huntsman Corporation (HUN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise