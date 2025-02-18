Back to top

Chemours (CC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion, representing a surprise of -0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other Segment: $13 million compared to the $8.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Titanium Technologies: $632 million compared to the $618.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials: $324 million compared to the $332.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $390 million versus $400.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies: $77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.61 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials: $48 million versus $39.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $123 million versus $111.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Chemours have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

