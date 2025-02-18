Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Medtronic (MDT) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2025, Medtronic (MDT - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.29 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was +2.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Medtronic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Revenue: $4.24 billion compared to the $4.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies: $419 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $419.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation: $149 million versus $152.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- ROW- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy: $973 million compared to the $970.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes: $694 million compared to the $676.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience: $2.46 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular: $3.04 billion versus $3.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical: $2.07 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular: $618 million compared to the $633.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure: $1.55 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic: $874 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $878.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy: $1.60 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Medtronic here>>>

Shares of Medtronic have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Medtronic PLC (MDT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise