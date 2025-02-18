Back to top

Expeditors International (EXPD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.95 billion, up 29.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43, the EPS surprise was +17.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Expeditors International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Airfreight services: $1.06 billion versus $988.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $908.44 million compared to the $696.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $227.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.6%.
  • Net revenues- Airfreight services: $254.59 million compared to the $277 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services: $452.64 million compared to the $397.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
  • Revenues- Customs brokerage and other services: $983.24 million compared to the $936.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
Shares of Expeditors International have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

