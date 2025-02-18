We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sherwin-Williams to Buy BASF's Suvinil in an All-Cash Transaction
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW - Free Report) entered into a definitive agreement with BASF Group to acquire the latter’s Brazilian architectural paints business (‘Suvinil”) for $1.15 billion in an all-cash transaction. This unit of BASF is a leading provider of architectural paints in Brazil, with sales of roughly $525 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.
The BASF unit has expertise in developing, manufacturing and selling a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products under the well-known brand names: “Suvinil” and “Glasu!”. The company employs about 1,000 employees and operates two production facilities strategically located in the Northeast and Southeast regions of Brazil.
This strategic move will accelerate profitable above-market growth in that region by providing industry-leading solutions, SHW noted. As the Suvinil business is highly complementary to SHW, Suvinil’s name and quality will help Sherwin-Williams capitalize on growth opportunities through continuous improvement and innovation.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025. SHW plans to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, liquidity available under existing facilities and new debt.
The SHW stock has gained 15.4% in the past year against the 17.8% decline in the industry.
SHW’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
SHW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Methanex Corp. (MEOH - Free Report) . While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MEOH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present.
