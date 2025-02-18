We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Waste Connections Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Waste Connections. Inc. (WCN - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates, while revenues beat the same.
The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings miss since the company released results on Feb. 12.
Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding $1.92 from non-recurring items) of $1.16 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% but increased 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 11% from the year-ago quarter.
WCN shares have gained 12.6% over the past year compared with the 13% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Segmental Information for WCN
The Solid Waste Collection segment’s revenues grew 7.4% year over year to $1.6 billion and met our estimate. The Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment’s revenues grew 6.9% from the year-ago quarter to $718.5 million and outpaced our expectation of $437.6 million.
The Solid Waste Recycling segment’s revenues increased 44.7% on a year-over-year basis to $63.3 million. The figure beat our estimate of $56.2 million. The Intermodal and Other segment’s revenues declined 6.4% from the year-ago quarter to $45.9 million, which missed our projection of $51.1 million.
The E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal segment’s revenues soared more than 100% from the year-ago quarter to $146.3 million, surpassing our estimate of $59.9 million.
Waste Connections’ Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $656 million, down 10.4% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.4%, which decreased 20 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
Operating loss totaled $199.2 million against the year-ago operating income of $224.5 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Waste Connections exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $62.4 compared with $78.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $6.7 billion, flat with the previous quarter.
In the reported quarter, WCN generated $568.9 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $173.8 million. Capital expenditure totaled $396.7 million. The company paid out $81 million worth of dividends in the quarter.
WCN’s 2025 Outlook
For 2025, Waste Connections expects revenues of $9.45-$9.6 billion. The mid-point ($9.52 billion) of the guided range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $3.12-$3.2 billion. The EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 33-33.3%.
