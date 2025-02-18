Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Entergy's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 4.8%. The bottom line also improved 153.8% from the year-ago figure of 26 cents.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 65 cents compared with $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to higher interest expenses and income taxes incurred in the fourth quarter compared with the year-ago quarter.

For 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63. The full-year bottom line also improved 7.7% from the year-ago figure of $3.39.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

ETR’s Q4 Revenues

Entergy reported revenues of $2.74 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion by 9.4%. However, the top line inched up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level, primarily driven by higher revenues from its electric utility segment.

For 2024, the company generated revenues worth $11.88 billion, down from the year-ago figure of $12.15 billion. The full-year top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.16 billion. 

Entergy’s Segmental Results

Utility: The segment’s earnings were 97 cents per share, up from 57 cents reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Parent & Other: The segment posted a loss of 31 cents per share, which remained flat year over year.

Highlights of Entergy’s Release

Operating expenses totaled $2.07 billion, down 16% from $2.47 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.

The operating income amounted to $0.67 billion, up 161% from $0.26 billion registered in the year-ago period.

Total interest expenses were $298.9 million, up 17.5% from $254.3 million reported in the comparable period of 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the total retail customers served by the company increased 0.7% to 3.04 million.

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $0.86 billion compared with $0.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Long-term debt totaled $26.62 billion compared with $23.01 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Dec. 31, ETR generated cash from operating activities of $1.38 billion compared with $1.06 billion in 2023.

Entergy’s Guidance

Entergy initiated its financial guidance for 2025. The company expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $3.75-$3.95 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.88 per share, which is above the midpoint of its guidance.

ETR’s Zacks Rank

Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%.

NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.78%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the trailing four quarters. 

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%.

CMS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the trailing four quarters.

Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.

Exelon reported revenues of $5.47 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion by 0.3%. The top line was 1.9% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.36 billion.
 


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

earnings utilities