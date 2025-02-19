Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Graco (GGG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) reported revenue of $548.67 million, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was -15.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Graco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $165.66 million versus $187.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Process: $136.12 million compared to the $129.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Contractor: $246.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $235.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial: $51.61 million compared to the $67.12 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Unallocated corporate (expense): -$7.14 million compared to the -$7.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor: $48.59 million compared to the $69.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Process: $36.96 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.86 million.
Shares of Graco have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

