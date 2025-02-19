Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Transocean (RIG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Transocean (RIG - Free Report) reported $952 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.3%. EPS of -$0.09 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -1000.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Transocean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Utilization - Total fleet average rig utilization: 66.8% compared to the 67.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Utilization - Ultra-Deepwater Floaters: 64.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.6%.
  • Average Daily Revenue - Harsh Environment Floaters: $452.60 thousand compared to the $428.19 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Daily Revenue - Total fleet average daily revenue: $434.70 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $443.03 thousand.
  • Average Daily Revenue - Ultra Deepwater Floaters: $428.20 thousand compared to the $448.94 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Utilization - Harsh Environment Floaters: 75% compared to the 81.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Contract drilling revenues- Ultra-Deepwater Floaters: $675 million compared to the $667.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.9% year over year.
  • Contract drilling revenues- Harsh Environment Floaters: $277 million versus $244.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Transocean here>>>

Shares of Transocean have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Transocean Ltd. (RIG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise