Compared to Estimates, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $405 million, up 50.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405.41 million, representing a surprise of -0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Shift4 Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End-to-End Payment Volume: $47.90 billion versus $48.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues: $114.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $109.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +99.7%.
  • Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue: $772.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $909.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
Shares of Shift4 Payments have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

