Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) reported $298.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.6%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.02 million, representing a surprise of +4.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $79.36 million compared to the $75.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalties: $170.42 million versus $159.68 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.6% change.
  • Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements: $48.23 million compared to the $49.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +69.9% year over year.
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

