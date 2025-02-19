Back to top

CoStar (CSGP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, CoStar Group (CSGP - Free Report) reported revenue of $709.4 million, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $701 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +18.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CoStar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- CoStar: $260.30 million versus $260.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Revenues- Information Services: $36.50 million versus $31.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.5% change.
  • Revenues- Other Marketplaces: $36.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Revenues- LoopNet: $71.90 million compared to the $71.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential: $28.10 million compared to the $28.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +181% year over year.
  • Revenues- Multifamily: $276.50 million compared to the $277.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
Shares of CoStar have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

