Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Penumbra (PEN) Q4 Earnings

Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) reported $315.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +6.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Penumbra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- International: $67.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $247.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $235.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Revenue- Embolization and Access: $95.39 million compared to the $99.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Thrombectomy: $220.13 million compared to the $212.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Penumbra have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

