Element Solutions (ESI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Element Solutions (ESI - Free Report) reported $624.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.87 million, representing a surprise of +3.37%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Element Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial & Specialty: $222.80 million compared to the $214.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electronics: $401.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $388.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial & Specialty: $43.10 million compared to the $40.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Electronics: $86.80 million versus $89.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Element Solutions have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

