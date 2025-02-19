We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About EQT (EQT) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2024, EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 17.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +38.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Sales Price - Oil price: $54.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.21.
- Natural gas - Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives: $2.86 compared to the $2.75 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Oil - Sales volume: 496 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 416.04 MBBL.
- Average Sales Price - Natural gas price: $2.97 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.69.
- Sales Volume - Total: 605,183 MMcfe compared to the 592,127 MMcfe average estimate based on four analysts.
- Natural gas - Sales volume: 565,867 MMcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 558,024.1 MMcf.
- Average Sales Price - Ethane price: $6.20 versus $6.62 estimated by three analysts on average.
- NGLs, excluding ethane - Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives: $41.10 compared to the $37.65 average estimate based on three analysts.
- NGLs - Sales volumes (NGLs, excluding ethane and Ethane): 2,000 MBBL compared to the 3,613.03 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.
- Ethane - Sales volume: 2,028 MBBL compared to the 1,655.57 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other: $167.08 million compared to the $88.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2286.8% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil: $1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
Shares of EQT have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.