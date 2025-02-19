Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.3 million, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.93 million, representing a surprise of -2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Healthcare Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $28.98 million compared to the $29.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other operating interest, net: $0.32 million versus $0.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -69.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.04 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Healthcare Trust here>>>

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise