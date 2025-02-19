Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Comstock (CRK) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Comstock Resources (CRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $366.51 million, down 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +700.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Comstock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average natural gas price including hedging: $2.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.91.
  • Production - Oil-Total: 10 MBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.07 MBBL.
  • Average natural gas price: $2.32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.54.
  • Production - Natural gas-Total: 124,128 MMcf versus 124,585.6 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Production: 124,185 MMcfe versus 124,652 MMcfe estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average oil price: $67.20 versus $72 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Oil sales: $0.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36%.
  • Revenues- Natural gas sales: $287.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $345.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.4%.
Shares of Comstock have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

