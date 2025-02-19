Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Matador (MTDR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Matador Resources (MTDR - Free Report) reported $970.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $1.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $955.17 million, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent: 201116 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 199297.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil: 118,440 BBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 119,487.1 BBL/D.
  • Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas: 496.1 millions of cubic feet compared to the 477.63 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives: $2.81 versus $2.80 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives: $70.66 versus $70.81 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives: $70.66 compared to the $70.74 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives: $2.72 versus $2.58 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues: $37.70 million compared to the $43.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues: $893.86 million versus $881.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
  • Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas: $46.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
Shares of Matador have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

