TrueCar (TRUE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

TrueCar (TRUE - Free Report) reported $46.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.96 million, representing a surprise of -3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TrueCar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monetization: $492 versus $534.76 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Units: 93 thousand compared to the 89.56 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- OEM incentives revenue: $4.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.9%.
  • Revenues- Dealer revenue: $41.40 million compared to the $42.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
Shares of TrueCar have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

