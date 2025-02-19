Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Community Health Systems (CYH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Community Health Systems (CYH - Free Report) reported $3.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion, representing a surprise of +3.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -940.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Health Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted admissions: 238,581 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 233,208.
  • Patient days: 448,101 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 446,909.4 Days.
  • Admissions: 104,644 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 101,538.
  • Licensed Beds: 11,403 compared to the 10,899 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Hospitals: 76 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 66.
  • Beds in Service: 9,641 versus 9,099 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Community Health Systems have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

