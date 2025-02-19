Back to top

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $34.74 million, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$2.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.48 million, representing a surprise of -12.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -64.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TPG RE Finance Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Income: $24.68 million versus $28.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income, net: $2.53 million versus $3.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total other revenue: $10.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.28 million.
  • Revenue from real estate owned operations: $7.54 million versus $7.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

