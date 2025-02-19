Back to top

Bel Fuse (BELFB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) reported $149.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was -118.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bel Fuse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Connectivity Solutions: $52.55 million versus $52.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Power Solutions and Protection: $78.07 million compared to the $59.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Magnetic Solutions: $19.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.12 million.
Shares of Bel Fuse have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

