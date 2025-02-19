We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Petrobras' Largest FPSO Begins Oil Production at Buzios Field
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) has started oil production from its deepwater project offshore southeast Brazil with its largest floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, Almirante Tamandaré.
Overview of PBR’s FPSO Almirante Tamandaré
Almirante Tamandaré is the largest FPSO installed at Petrobras' Búzios field. The unit was leased from SBM Offshore to enhance Petrobras’ oil and gas output. Apart from featuring an above-average capacity, the FPSO is also equipped with decarbonization technologies, which help reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. The high-capacity FPSO has the potential to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process 12 million cubic meters of gas daily.
An Insight Into Búzios Oil Field
The Búzios oil field, a large ultra-deepwater oil field located in the Santos Basin, off the coast of Brazil, lies in a water depth of about 1,900-2,200 m. Petrobras is the operator of the Buzios oil field with an 88.89% stake and is partnered with CNOOC Ltd., holding a 7.34% stake and China National Petroleum Corporation, holding a 3.67% stake. Additionally, PPSAoversees the production-sharing contracts for this consortium.The Búzios field is said to be the largest field in the world in ultra-deep waters, which already accounts for over 20% of Petrobras’ total production.
How Will the FPSO Benefit PBR?
The Almirante Tamandaré FPSO is connected to 15 wells through a subsea infrastructure, comprising oil producers, injectors and a convertible well, ensuring efficient resource extraction. It is part of the sixth production system of Búzios and is expected to help reach a total output of 1 million barrels per day by 2025. Looking ahead, Petrobras aims to double that capacity to 2 million barrels per day by 2030, which will further solidify its presence in Brazil.
