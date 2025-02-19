Back to top

Countdown to SBA Communications (SBAC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from SBA Communications (SBAC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.36 per share, indicating a decline of 0.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $681.71 million, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SBA Communications metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Site Development' will reach $39.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' will likely reach $171.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' should arrive at $467.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Site Leasing' stands at $639.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sites owned - International' will reach 22,377. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22,131.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sites owned - Domestic' should come in at 17,470. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,487.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation, accretion and amortization' to come in at $65.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $171.40 million in the same quarter last year.

SBA Communications shares have witnessed a change of +0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBAC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


