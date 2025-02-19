We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Public Storage (PSA) Q4 Earnings
The upcoming report from Public Storage (PSA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.23 per share, indicating an increase of 0.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.18 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Public Storage metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' will reach $74.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Square Foot Occupancy' should come in at 92.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92.7% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $284.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $287.53 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Public Storage here>>>
Over the past month, Public Storage shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>