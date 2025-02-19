We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Westlake (WLK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Westlake Chemical (WLK - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, indicating an increase of 44.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.89 billion, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Westlake metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials' will reach $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products' will reach $986.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Housing Products' stands at $827.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Essential Materials' of $826.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Infrastructure Products' reaching $151.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Performance Materials' should come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products' should arrive at $150.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Westlake here>>>
Shares of Westlake have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WLK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>