Stay Ahead of the Game With Cabot (CTRA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Coterra Energy (CTRA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12.3%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 11.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cabot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Oil' will reach $715.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Natural gas' should come in at $482.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.8% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- NGL' to come in at $215.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Other' reaching $20.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -35.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Production Volumes - Total Company - Daily equivalent production' will reach 653.62 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 697.4 MBOE/d.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas' of 2,623.03 millions of cubic feet per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,970 MMcf/d.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Production Volumes - Total Company - Oil' at 110.38 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104.7 MBbl/d in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - NGL' to reach $20.18 per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.66 $/Bbl in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Oil' will likely reach $68.77 per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.1 $/Bbl.
Over the past month, shares of Cabot have returned -6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, CTRA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.