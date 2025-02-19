Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ahead of Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $292.16 million, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Addus HomeCare metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Personal care' should come in at $203.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Home Health' will reach $17.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hospice' will reach $58.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Addus HomeCare here>>>

Shares of Addus HomeCare have experienced a change of -15.4% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ADUS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview