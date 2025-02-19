Back to top

Etsy (ETSY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported revenue of $852.16 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $861.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +8.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS: $3.74 million versus $3.86 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Active buyers: 95,459 compared to the 96,724 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active sellers: 8,134 compared to the 9,612 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Services: $244.85 million versus $234.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $607.31 million compared to the $627.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
Shares of Etsy have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

