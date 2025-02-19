Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings

Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported $2.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was +5.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by end market- Consumer: $322.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $322.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
  • Revenue by end market- Communications: $289.86 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $271.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
  • Revenue by end market- Automotive: $732.51 million compared to the $711.51 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Revenue by end market- Industrial: $1.08 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.
Shares of Analog Devices have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

