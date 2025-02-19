Back to top

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bausch + Lomb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Vision Care: $723 million versus $708.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Revenues- Pharmaceuticals: $326 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $335.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Surgical: $231 million compared to the $215.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Shares of Bausch + Lomb have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

