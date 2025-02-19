Back to top

Materion (MTRN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Materion (MTRN - Free Report) reported $436.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $430.95 million, representing a surprise of +1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Materion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Performance Materials: $195.80 million compared to the $165.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Precision Optics: $21.70 million compared to the $23.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Electronic Materials: $78.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.40 million.
Shares of Materion have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

