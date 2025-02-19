Back to top

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) reported $6.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $6.15 for the same period compares to $4.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.48 billion, representing a surprise of +5.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jones Lang LaSalle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Capital Markets- Loan Servicing: $40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenue- LaSalle- Transaction fees and other: $9.10 million versus $8.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.
  • Revenue- Capital Markets: $706.40 million compared to the $654.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- JLL Technologies: $59.30 million compared to the $63.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Capital Markets- Value and Risk Advisory: $111 million compared to the $119.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- LaSalle: $160.60 million compared to the $103.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- LaSalle- Advisory fees: $95.70 million compared to the $91.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Capital Markets- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other: $547.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $490.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40%.
  • Revenue- LaSalle- Incentive fees: $55.80 million compared to the $3.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +580.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Markets Advisory- Advisory, Consulting and Other: $37.10 million versus $36.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenue- Markets Advisory- Leasing: $814.40 million versus $817.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Markets Advisory: $170.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $193.52 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jones Lang LaSalle here>>>

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

