Compared to Estimates, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR - Free Report) reported $309.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to -$0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +2.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Healthcare Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $300.07 million versus $306.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $4.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $5.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.7%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): -$0.31 compared to the -$0.06 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

