Fiverr (FVRR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) reported revenue of $103.67 million, up 13.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -7.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fiverr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Take Rate: 27.6% versus 35.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Active buyers: 3.6 million compared to the 3.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Spend per buyer: $302 compared to the $302.83 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Fiverr have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

