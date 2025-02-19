Back to top

Globale Online (GLBE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) reported $262.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.8%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Globale Online performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Value: 1.71 billion compared to the 1.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services: $145.64 million compared to the $129.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.6% year over year.
  • Revenue by Category- Service fees: $117.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%.
Shares of Globale Online have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

