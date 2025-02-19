Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS - Free Report) reported revenue of $227 million, down 30.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.66, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +65.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.12, the EPS surprise was +41.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total commercial revenue: $86 million compared to the $80.55 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial revenue- SPINRAZA royalties: $64 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $60.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Revenue- Commercial revenue- Other commercial revenue- Licensing and other royalty revenue: $4 million compared to the $5.23 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial revenue- Other commercial revenue- TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA revenue, net: $8 million versus $7.06 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
  • Revenue- Total research and development revenue: $141 million compared to the $56.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue- Commercial revenue- Other commercial revenue: $12 million versus $13.30 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Commercial revenue- WAINUA royalties: $10 million compared to the $7.94 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Research and development revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue: $97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.8%.
  • Revenue- Research and development revenue- WAINUA joint development revenue: $44 million versus $14.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

