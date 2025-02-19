Back to top

Trimble (TRMB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) reported $983.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $943.94 million, representing a surprise of +4.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trimble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment revenue- AECO: $413.80 million versus $401.30 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment revenue- Field Systems: $362.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $347.70 million.
  • Segment revenue- T&L: $206.80 million compared to the $194.95 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment operating income- AECO: $168.80 million compared to the $158.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment operating income- T&L: $41.90 million compared to the $36.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Field Systems: $110.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.18 million.
Shares of Trimble have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

