Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) reported revenue of $971 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $963.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +0.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travel Leisure Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Vacation Ownership - Tours: 175,000 versus 190,060 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Vacation Ownership - Gross VOI sales (Vacation Ownership Interest): $591 compared to the $580.22 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Vacation Ownership - VPG (Volume Per Guest): $3,284 versus $2,973.30 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Travel and Membership: $157 million versus $153.61 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership: $813 million versus $811.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Corporate and other: $1 million versus -$1 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership: $52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.16 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership: $222 million compared to the $223.50 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$22 million versus -$22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Travel Leisure Co. have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

