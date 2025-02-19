Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Garmin (GRMN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 22.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.41, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94, the EPS surprise was +24.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Garmin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Marine: $251.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $240.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
  • Net Sales- Aviation: $236.88 million compared to the $210.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fitness: $539.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $491 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.9%.
  • Net Sales- Outdoor: $629.37 million versus $575.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Auto OEM: $165.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Outdoor: $251.32 million versus $201.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Fitness: $159.16 million versus $128.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Marine: $50.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.39 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Auto OEM: -$9.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.81 million.
  • Gross profit- Fitness: $308.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $281.83 million.
  • Gross profit- Marine: $144.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $126.56 million.
  • Gross profit- Aviation: $178.38 million versus $155.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Garmin have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

