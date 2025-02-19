Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clean Harbors (CLH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Harbors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $205.34 million compared to the $209.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenues- Environmental Services: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenues- Corporate Items: $0.11 million versus $0.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $24.60 million compared to the $30.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Items: -$77.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$73.38 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services: $310.57 million compared to the $294.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Clean Harbors here>>>

Shares of Clean Harbors have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

