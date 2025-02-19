Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Clarivate (CLVT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Clarivate PLC (CLVT - Free Report) reported revenue of $663 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.05 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clarivate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Intellectual Property: $209.10 million compared to the $212.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences & Healthcare: $111 million compared to the $114.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Academia & Government: $342.90 million versus $333.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Revenues- Transactional and other revenues: $144 million compared to the $130.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Re-occurring revenues: $112 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Revenues- Subscription revenues: $407 million compared to the $425.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
Shares of Clarivate have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

