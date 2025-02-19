Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Parsons (PSN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Parsons (PSN - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Parsons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Critical Infrastructure: $730.99 million versus $712.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Revenue- Federal Solutions: $1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure: $46.66 million compared to the $57.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions: $99.96 million compared to the $99.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Parsons have returned -23.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

